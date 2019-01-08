Two treated following fire involving Christmas tree in Oswestry

Two people suffered the effects of smoke inhalation following a fire involving a Christmas tree at a home in Oswestry yesterday.

The fire broke out in a mid terrace property in Arundel Road at around 8.45pm.

Four fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets and two covering jets to put out the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for any hot spots and the property was cleared of smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Operations and Fire Investigation officers were in attendance along with West Midlands Ambulance Service, the British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service and West Mercia Police.