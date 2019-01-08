Two teenagers arrested after woman is seriously assaulted in Oswestry

Two teenagers have been arrested after a woman was seriously assaulted in Oswestry last night.

The 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital after suffering slash wounds to her face during the assault which happened at around 6.20pm at Shelf Bank.

The victim’s injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

Two teenage boys aged 16 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

Investigating officers are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting reference 521s 070119.