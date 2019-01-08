Teenager sprayed in the face with noxious substance in Shrewsbury

A 19-year-old man was sprayed in the face with a noxious substance, believed to be pepper spray, in Shrewsbury yesterday.

The victim was in a car with another teenager at the Harlescott Crossroads when the incident happened at around 5.40pm.

The car was stationary at the traffic lights on the junction of Whitchurch Road and Harlescott Lane when the noxious substance was sprayed at him by the occupant of another vehicle.

He suffered pain to his eyes and received hospital treatment.

The suspect was in a silver Volkswagen Golf with blacked out windows.

Police officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Inspector Ben Tanfield said: “If anyone was on Whitchurch Road or Harlescott Lane at the time of the incident on Monday then we would like to get in contact with us as they may have crucial information which can help us trace the person responsible for this attack.”

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 521s 070119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.