Two Telford underpasses to be filled in as part of community improvements

Two little-used underpasses in Randlay Avenue in The Nedge will be filled in as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our Community investment programme to improve local communities.

The 1970s built underpasses located close to Catherton and Arundel Close will be stopped off and filled with foam concrete.

The embankments to either side of the underpasses will be filled and top soiled ready for grass seeding to tie in with the surroundings. New footpaths linking to existing footpaths will then be created.

Over the decades, underpasses have fallen out of favour and are often rarely used, linked to anti-social behaviour and neglected. Filling them in is increasingly being used by councils to solve the problems. Last year, Telford & Wrekin Council successfully filled in three problem underpasses in Brookside.

Plans to do away with the underpasses in Randlay Avenue have been welcomed by residents and parish council. The local policing team also supports the move, as it would remove the opportunity for anti-social behaviour and improve public confidence.

Cllr Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for transport, roads and broadband, said: “Underpasses like these were a common feature of 1970s urban design but they have become less popular. Pedestrian surveys showed that neither of these underpasses were being used very much.

“Our Pride programme is about working with our partners and communities to create safer, cleaner and more attractive communities. As well as helping to improve public confidence, the £130,000 investment to remove the underpasses will be recouped through savings associated with the ongoing maintenance of these ageing structures.

Work on the underpasses starts today and is expected to take around 16 weeks to complete.