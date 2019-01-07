Three vehicle collision closes A49 at Upper Battlefield

A three vehicle collision this afternoon closed the A49 at Upper Battlefield north of Shrewsbury.

The collision happened at just after 5pm with one vehicle ending up on its side.

One person is reported to have been trapped in the vehicle with firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment to release the casualty.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury along with an operations officer, West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Collision blocks one lane of A5 between Emstrey and Preston Island

A three vehicle collision has also caused delays for motorists heading towards the Preston island from Emstrey roundabout in Shrewsbury.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

No persons were reported to have been trapped following the collision with firefighters at the scene making the vehicles safe.