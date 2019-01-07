Arrest made following fire at flat in Telford

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a flat in the Brookside area of Telford early this morning.

Fire crews from Telford Central and Tweedale were called to the fire in the hallway of the first floor flat in Beaconsfield at around 4.39am.

Operations and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance at the scene.

A man was taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The 42-year-old woman arrested is currently helping police with their enquiries.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and a covering jet to put out the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots and positive pressure ventilation to clear the property of smoke.