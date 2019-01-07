Emergency services called to collisions across Shropshire

Emergency services were called to a number of collisions across Shropshire on Sunday.

At just after 7.30am on Sunday morning a car collided with a telegraph pole on Haven Hills Road at Brockton near Shifnal. No persons were reported to be trapped but police and firefighters were called to the scene.

Later in the afternoon three vehicles collided at Preston Roundabout in Shrewsbury at around 3.48pm. West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended. No persons were trapped and no action was taken by the fire service.

A woman was injured following a collision involving two vehicles at Dunns Heath near Shrewsbury at around 8.47pm. Firefighters made both vehicles safe, the woman was left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Three vehicles collided on Ludlow Road in Bridgnorth at just before 9pm, a male casualty received first aid from fire crews at the scene.

In Telford, at around 10.30pm a car left the A442 at Hollinswood and ended up in trees. One person was assisted from the vehicle by fire service personnel.