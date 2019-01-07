Driver dies after car collides with wall near Shrewsbury Rugby Club

A driver has died after his car came off the road and hit a brick wall near Shrewsbury in the early hours of today.

The collision occurred on the B5062 at Sundorne Castle near Shrewsbury Rugby Club.

The red Suzuki Swift car is believed to have been travelling in the direction of Shrewsbury when the collision occurred.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “The single occupant, a male aged 42, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene shortly after 2am. His family have been informed and the coroner will be informed.”

Anyone who saw the collision or has information which may be of relevance is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 9S of 7 January, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please ask that information is passed to the investigating officer PC 3187 Fearn, of OPU Shrewsbury.