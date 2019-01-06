Arriva increase fares across its local bus network

Arriva Midlands is increasing fares across its local bus network from today.
The company says a continual growth in business and operational costs means that some fares have had to be increased.
In Oswestry, a single fare increases from £2.10 to £2.20.
Shrewsbury bus passengers see an Adult Day ticket cost £4.40 with a single fare increasing from £2.10 to £2.20 and £2.60 fares increasing to £2.70.
Bus users in Telford see single fares of £1.60 increase to £1.70 and £2.70 fares increase to £2.80.
Return ticket types will be available on all services.
An Arriva Midlands spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance of keeping fares low for our regular customers, and as such we have endeavoured to keep all changes to a minimum so that we are able to continue providing the quality, value for money services that people expect of us.”