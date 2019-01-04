School receives high-vis vests from Shropshire Homes

Dark winter days have been brightened up at one Telford school after Shropshire Homes donated high-visibility vests to help keep the children safe on school trips.

Staff and pupils at William Reynolds Primary school and Nursery in Westbourne, near Ironbridge, were thrilled to receive the 60 vests, which they say will come in handy for the ten school trips they organise every term.

Award-winning housebuilder Shropshire Homes is working on a site near to the school where it is transforming a former 19th Century workhouse into luxury houses. The Beeches will see 35new homes constructed within the beautiful Grade Two listed building, which has been saved from falling into disrepair.

The Beeches’ site manager Liam Frith said: “Wearing high-visibility clothing is important on a building site – and the safety of the children is just as important when they are on school trips. William Reynolds Primary school and Nursery has a great programme of off-site activities for its pupils, which enriches their learning experience, and we want to help them stay safe while they’re off the school premises.”

Jane Waters, business manager at the school said: “We’re very grateful to Shropshire Homes for its kind donation. The safety of our pupils is of paramount importance to us and these vests will allow them to be visible to vehicles during outings and school trips. We regularly walk the children to Abraham Darby sports and leisure centre for swimming lessons and have trips planned in over the coming months to Enginuity, Dudley Zoo and Attingham Park, so the vests will be a great help.”