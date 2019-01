Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a disturbance at a property in Telford on Monday.

At around 7am, two men approached a house in Wantage, Woodside, near to adjoining street, Willfowfield, and made loud verbal threats to the occupants of an address there.

The victims, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were left shaken but uninjured.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 73s of 31 December 2018.