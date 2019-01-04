New Local Nature Reserve for Dawley

Dawley Pools and Pit Mounds have now officially been adopted as a new Local Nature Reserve (LNR), bringing the total number of adopted reserves in Telford to 15.

The new LNR, officially adopted by Telford & Wrekin Council at its cabinet meeting last night, has added a further 38 hectares of protected green space to the 14 other reserves.

Local Nature Reserve space in Telford now stands at around 515 hectares – that’s the equivalent to just over 8,000 tennis courts.

The area is just one of a number of proposed LNRs, connecting a network of sites including Lightmoor to the west and Rough Park to the south creating a ‘green corridor’.

The area includes wooded pit mounds, Castle Pool and The Dandy to the north, a collection of pools to the south including Wide Waters and Furnace Pools and Sprynge Pool to the south west.

LNR status means the land’s natural features are protected from development along with the diverse and thriving populations of bats, Great Crested newts and a rare aquatic plant called Mare’s Tail, which only grows in this area of the borough.

Cabinet member for leisure, green spaces and parks, Councillor John Minor said: “Who doesn’t enjoy a stroll in beautiful landscape? This area of Dawley is the perfect location for a reserve with lots of wildlife and peaceful areas for walking and fishing with easy access for residents living nearby.

“We are looking forward to working with different groups to make sure residents get as much benefit from this reserve as possible.”

Dawley Pools and Pit Mounds boasts some hidden beauty spots along the green network. The area was once an area of spoil heaps, clay pits and a hive of industry. Now it provides unique habitats for wildlife and areas of green spaces with peaceful trails.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies said: “Since 2011 we have adopted more LNRs, that’s more than two thirds of the existing total, than any previous Administration and I am delighted that this local nature reserve in Dawley is the latest.

“I would like to pay tribute to the work of Dawley Hamlets Parish Council including Councillor Andy Burford plus the many residents including Councillor Concepta Cassar for their hard work too.

“Telford & Wrekin Council, Dawley Hamlets Parish Council and Great Dawley Town Council have all been working together to fund this project – making it something we can all be proud of.”

This new reserve, one of seven adopted by Telford & Wrekin Council since 2016, builds on the Council’s commitment to support health and wellbeing by protecting green spaces in the borough.

It will also create opportunities for groups such as the newly established Friends of Dawley Pools, Telford Green Space Partnership and the Telford Woods’ Partnership to provide social, craft and training activities that enrich their lives and boost people’s confidence and wellbeing.