Man assaulted and robbed on Silkin Way in Telford

A man was assaulted and robbed whilst walking along Silkin Way in Telford on Monday.

The incident happened at around 5.20am close to the Chapel Lane and Aqueduct Road area of Aqueduct.

The victim, a man in his late twenties, was walking along Silkin Way in the direction of Stirchley when he was approached by two men.

The men are believed to have assaulted the victim to the face, causing him to fall to the floor, where he was kicked repeatedly.

The victim is believed to have lost consciousness and was discovered by passers-by, who alerted the emergency services.

He sustained injuries to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Following the incident, the victim discovered that his mobile phone, cash and a set of keys had been taken.

Police are looking for two males who were together that approached him.

Detective Constable Benjamin from West Mercia Police said: “This was a particularly nasty incident that left the victim both injured and understandably shaken. Enquiries are currently ongoing but I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information or who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time is asked to contact Detective Constable 1911 Benjamin on 101 quoting incident 96s of 31 December 2018. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.