Local charity receives £60k boost from national loneliness fund

A Shropshire-based charity has received over £60,000 from a fund set up by the Government to help tackle loneliness.

Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC) is the only organisation in the county, and one of just 126 across England, to be awarded a grant from the Building Connections Fund.

The £11.5 million fund was created in partnership between the Government, Big Lottery Fund and the Co-op Foundation.

It is the first ever Government fund dedicated to reducing loneliness in England and will target people from all age groups and backgrounds.

Shropshire RCC’s £63,570 grant will be used to expand its Chare and Share initiative, which provides support groups for people with dementia and the loved ones who care for them.

The meet ups offer ‘mutual support’ – partners take turns to have a break while their loved ones are safe and happy in the company of the rest of the group.

Julia Baron, CEO of Shropshire RCC, said: “Loneliness can affect people from all walks of life, but living in a rural county like Shropshire can make it that much harder to stay connected to your community, particularly if you are in poor health, have a disability or are caring for someone.

“This grant from the Building Connections Fund will allow us to expand Care and Share across Shropshire, giving people who are isolated due to their circumstances the chance to be part of a friendly and welcoming community, and feel less alone.”

Shropshire RCC currently manages Care and Share groups in Albrighton and Market Drayton, with plans to expand the initiative to a further five locations over the next two years.

The charity runs a number of projects aimed at reducing rural isolation and loneliness, including social groups for people with disabilities and events providing advice and support to keep older communities healthy, well and independent.