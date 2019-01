Firefighters were called to a house fire on Legges Hill in Broseley on New Year’s Eve afternoon.

The fire involved the ground floor of the two storey property and was reported at around 4.30pm.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Much Wenlock and Tweedale along with an operations officer.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.