Police investigate distraction thefts in Craven Arms and Much Wenlock

Police are investigating following two distraction thefts which took place in Craven Arms and Much Wenlock on Saturday.

Police say that at around 2.30pm on Saturday the 29 of December 2018, a 69-year-old male was shopping on the Corvedale Road, Craven Arms, when he was approached by an Asian couple who asked for directions and were pointing to a map. While they were distracting him, his wallet was stolen. Cards from his wallet were used to make a number of purchases in Ludlow later that afternoon.

Investigating officers are carrying out enquiries at the shops where the purchases were made to check if any of the transactions were captured on CCTV to help in identifying the offenders.

The robbery is probably linked to a similar incident that took place in Much Wenlock earlier on the same day.

An 88-year-old female was shopping in Much Wenlock at 12.20pm when she was approached by an Asian looking male and female. He was described as “swarthy looking”, olive skinned, with a beard and moustache, aged in his forties and wearing a light grey overcoat. The female was described as having a round face and wearing a long grey fleece coat.

The pair had a map and appeared to have difficulty speaking English, although investigating officers say this may have been part of the ruse. They were asking for directions to the dentist. The lady offered to take them in her car and the female got into the passenger front seat while the man opened the back door. They then both got out and walked away. A short time after this the lady discovered that her purse was missing from her handbag.

The purse was later found in St Owens Road, with all of the cash missing, approximately £30.00. Various bank cards were still in the purse.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101.