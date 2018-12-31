Police appeal for man who may have been stabbed in Telford to come forward

Police are appealing for a man who may have the victim of a stabbing incident near Leegomery, Telford to come forward.

Officers responded to a call at 4.21am on Saturday 29 December following a witness-report that a man in Lawton Farm Way was claiming to have been stabbed.

Despite a search of the area and extensive enquiries, the man has not been traced.

Police are urging him to get in touch for any treatment he may require and to provide further information about the incident.

He is described as being white, aged 20-30, wearing a grey jumper, and seen heading on foot in the direction of Leegomery after the alleged incident.

The man, or anyone who may know him, is asked to contact 101 urgently, quoting incident number 110S of 29 December 2018. People with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.