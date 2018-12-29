Next phase of Shrewsbury town centre improvement work to start in January

The next phase of Shrewsbury town centre improvement works from Town Walls to Claremont Bank are to continue in January.

Phase one – Murivance and adjoining roads was carried out between September and November 2018.

Phase two – Claremont Bank (Murivance to Lower Claremont Bank) will begin on Monday 7 January.

Phase three – Town Walls (Belmont junctions) will begin on Monday 21 January.

The work is being carried out as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP) – a package of transport measures designed to improve the transport system in Shrewsbury by improving key junctions and enhancing the town centre.

Work will include the upgrading of footway materials to improve the aesthetic appearance of the area; improvements to footway crossing facilities along the whole route; and improved road layout and parking. Each of the phases will include carriageway resurfacing.

During the work, there will be several traffic management phases implemented, in order to accommodate the safe construction of these works for the travelling public, and the contractors’ workforce. The road will remain open for the main part of the works with lane closures and temporary traffic signals in operation.

The carriageway resurfacing works will be undertaken under a full daytime closure at the end of each phase, with diversion routes in place.

Work is expected to be completed by April 2019.