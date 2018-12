A man was led to safety after being on the wrong side of the parapet on English Bridge early this morning.

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at just after 3.30am today.

Three fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury.

A river rescue boat was placed on standby to launch should it have been required.

The person was left in the care of police with the fire service standing down at 3.52am.