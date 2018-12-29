Cash stolen during robbery at shop in Bishop’s Castle

A woman was threatened and cash stolen during a robbery at a shop in Bishop’s Castle on Friday.

The robbery took place at B O Burd and Sons in Church Street, Bishop’s Castle at around 6pm.

Police say that the man who carried out the robbery entered the store with his face covered, before threatening a woman and demanding cash.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 517s of 28 December 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.