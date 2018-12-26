Two charged after thousands of pounds worth of perfume is stolen

Police arrested two men in the early hours of Christmas day after thousands of pounds worth of perfume was stolen in Wellington.

The men were arrested shortly after a burglary was carried out at Boots in Wellington town centre at around 12.30am.

It is understood that thieves broke into the store via a fire exit at the rear of the building.

A car the two men were travelling in was located by police after the alarm at the Boots store alerted officers to the burglary.

The driver of the car collided with a police car after initially failing to stop for officers.

Inside the car police discovered around £10,000 worth of perfume and aftershave in a wheelie bin which had been used to transport the stolen fragrances out of the store.

Police say that both males have been charged with the £10,000 perfume burglary at Boots and another worth £8,000 which took place on Christmas Eve.

One of the men who was driving the car has also been charged with a number of driving offences including dangerous driving.

Both were remanded in custody and are due to appear in court.