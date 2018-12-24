Two die in separate collisions in Shropshire

Two people have died in two separate collisions in Shropshire over the weekend.

On Saturday, emergency services were called to a two car collision between a Citroen Xsara and Volvo at the junction of the A5 and the B5009, near to The Queens Head between Shrewsbury and Oswestry, shortly after 9am.

The driver of the Citroen, a woman in her 70s, died as a result of the collision.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance crews arrived they found four patients who required assessment. One woman suffered serious injuries and her condition quickly deteriorated. Ambulance staff worked as a team to administer advanced life support on scene but sadly, despite their best efforts nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead a short time later.

“The three other patients were given treatment on scene for minor injuries but didn’t require hospital treatment.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma team on board attended the scene.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the collision any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 227s 221218.

On Sunday, a collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and Mercedes Artic happened on the A518 Wellington Road, near the Red House pub at 11.10am.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, died whilst the driver of the lorry was uninjured but in shock.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “An off-duty nurse, who came across the collision, was providing first aid to a man who was in the car. Ambulance crews found he was in a serious condition and quickly administered emergency treatment. Sadly the man couldn’t be saved and he was confirmed dead at the scene. The lorry driver suffered minor injuries but didn’t require hospital treatment.”

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting reference 250s 231218.