Games on for youngsters in Church Aston

New ball court facilities in Church Aston recreation area are proving a big hit with local youngsters.

The free to use new basketball, football and cricket court on the Wallshead Way play area has been paid for by Telford & Wrekin Council and installed on in partnership with Church Aston Parish Council.

The majority of funding for this has come developer contributions gained from nearby residential developments under Section 106 agreements and supplemented by the Parish Council to enable the scheme to progress.

The council worked in partnership with Church Aston Parish Council to choose the design of the new ball court and involved the community in its design.

This included creating posts and purchasing nets and sports equipment so that the area can also be used for games such as volleyball and short tennis.

Councillor John Minor, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet Member for Neighbourhood & Leisure Services, said: “We’re delighted to have worked with the Parish Council to complete this exciting facility and it’s good to see developers contributions funding this. This is a great place for young people to be more active and meet up – it’s a very welcome new addition for people in Church Aston.

Councillor Minor was joined for the opening by ward councillor Andrew Eade.

Councillor Brian Richards, of Church Aston Parish Council “The all-weather pitch provides a year round facility which can be used even when the surrounding grass play area is too wet. It is already well used in its first few days.”

The design work to install the new facility was overseen by the Council’s Devolved Development Management arm ‘apT’.