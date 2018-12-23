Driver arrested after stolen car is located in Shrewsbury

A driver was arrested with the help of the National Police Air Service after a stolen car was located in Shrewsbury last night.

The car which was stolen during a car key burglary in Rubery, Worcestershire, was located in the Ditherington area of Shrewsbury.

After initially failing to stop for police the driver was eventually arrested.

Ditherington, Shrewsbury, car key burglary from Rubery, stolen car located, driver FTS then arrested. #teamwork #saferoads #saferhomes #christmaspresence All in a night out for CI Corteen 2146 with OPU teams A & D pic.twitter.com/hsa9hDHAV0 — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) December 22, 2018

Car crashes after failing to stop for police

A driver was also arrested in the early hours of today for dangerous driving after failing to stop for police.

Officers had attempted to stop the motorist in Shrewsbury before the driver made his way to Telford where the vehicle crashed.

No person was reported to have been injured in the collision although the car was badly damaged.