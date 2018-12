A collision closed a stretch of the A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry for a time earlier today.

The two vehicle collision happened close to The Queens Head at just before 9.30am.

One casualty was released from a vehicle by firefighters using holmatro cutting equipment.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Oswestry and Wellington along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

During the closure of the A5 a diversion was in place via West Felton, Gobowen and Whittington.