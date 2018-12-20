Telford teenager jailed for the murder of Derek Whyteside

A Telford teenager has been sentenced to ten years for the murder of Derek Whyteside.

Today, the teenager can be named for the first time as Jimmy Owens from Lawnswood in Malinslee.

Earlier this year, in the afternoon of Monday 18 June, Derek Whyteside, who was 42 and from Chesterfield Road in Dawley, was hit over the back of his head with a cricket bat in Withywood Drive in Malinslee. He was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital with serious injuries, he died on June 20.

Police launched a murder investigation which saw the 16-year-old charged with murder. He was found guilty in November.

The murder investigation was led by Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy.

He said: “I’m pleased with this sentence and hope it brings some kind of justice for Derek’s family and friends as they continue to come to terms with his tragic death and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their support and cooperation throughout our investigation.”

William Owens, 41, of Boulton Grange, Randlay and Gareth Edward Owens, 39, also of Boulton Grange in Randlay were both sentenced to 20 months for affray.