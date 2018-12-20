Shropshire Lych Gate and Gatehouse listed by Historic England

A Lych Gate in Newcastle on Clun and a Gatehouse near Newport feature as part of Historic England’s highlights 900 places that have been listed or upgraded this year.

The list includes the Grade II listed lych gate to the east of Church of St John the Evangelist in Newcastle on Clun, which dates from 1880 and forms a picturesque entrance to St John’s churchyard.

The lych gate has both a practical and ritualistic purpose marking the transition from secular to sacred ground. The design follows the Arts and Crafts traditions, bringing together joinery, ironmongery and slate work and is inspired by medieval predecessors. The roof mimics that of the lych gate claimed to be the oldest in the country, at the Church of St George in Beckenham, Kent, originally constructed in the 13th century. Within the timber-framed passageway of the lych gate is a revolving gate, which is an unusual feature and one of only a handful in existence in England. ‘Lych’ derives from the Anglo-Saxon or German word for corpse, and is named after the structure’s primary function of storing the coffin before burial. Lych gates also serve as a meeting point and shelter for funeral parties before they are met by the priest.

Grade II* listed Caynton Manor Gatehouse at Caynton near Newport which is an early 17th century gatehouse to the former Caynton Manor is listed as Listed Grade II*.

Originally a formal gateway to a wealthy country house, it has been used for agricultural purposes since the 18th century. While very little is known about the house which the gatehouse served, the quality of the gatehouse signifies a substantial building of high status. It is a well-proportioned building with a red sandstone base, a tiled roof and good quality detailing, characteristic of this building type at the time it was built, around 1635. Of particular interest is the carved detailing around the archways and the elaborate plasterwork in the principal rooms inside the gatehouse.

Michael Ellis, Heritage Minister said: “Our historic buildings and places help us to make sense of our past and to understand the world we live in today. Protecting our heritage ensures that future generations can enjoy, and learn about, our rich history and I am pleased to see that a large number of important places have been added to the National Heritage List in 2018.”

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England said: “Historic England ensures that England’s most significant places are protected and 2018 has seen some remarkable ones added to the List. From an old lifeboat house in Essex to a former railway station in Otterington to the Cock sign in Sutton high street, our fascinating history and heritage is celebrated through listing. We encourage people to understand and enjoy the wonderful range of historic places on their own doorsteps and by listing them we are protecting them for future generations.”