New nature reserve in Dawley to join Telford’s green network

A new Local Nature Reserve in Dawley is about to join the extensive network of green spaces in Telford, eventually bringing the final total to 15.

Dawley Pools and Pit Mounds is one of a number of proposed Local Nature Reserve (LNR) and will connect a network of sites including Lightmoor to the west and Rough Park to the south creating a ‘green corridor’.

The area will include wooded pit mounds and pools including Castle Pool and The Dandy to the north, a collection of pools to the south including Wide Waters and Furnace Pools and Sprynge Pool to the south west.

Being an LNR means the land’s natural features will be protected from development along with the diverse and thriving populations of bats, Great Crested newts and a rare aquatic plant called Mare’s Tail, which only grows in this area of the borough.

Once legally declared, the new LNR will add a further 38 hectares of protected green space to the other 14 reserves, bringing the total to around 515 hectares – that’s just over 8,000 tennis courts.

Cabinet member for leisure, green spaces and parks, Councillor John Minor said: “Who doesn’t enjoy a stroll in beautiful landscape? This area of Dawley is in the perfect location for a reserve with lots of wildlife and peaceful areas for walking and fishing with easy access for residents living nearby.

“We are looking forward to working with different groups to make sure residents get as much benefit from this reserve as possible.”

Dawley Pools and Pit Mounds boasts some hidden beauty spots along the green network. The area was once an area of spoil heaps, clay pits and a hive of industry. Now it provides unique habitats for wildlife and areas of green spaces with peaceful trails.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet will meet on January 3 to officially adopt the reserve.