MP meets Forestry Commission Chair over Mortimer Forest

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne met recently the Chair of the Forestry Commission, Sir Harry Studholme, to discuss plans for the future of Mortimer Forest.

Mortimer Forest is one of the largest forests managed by the Forestry Commission along the Marches, covering over 1,000 hectares, with an important role in sustaining local commercial and amenity woodland and wildlife. The Forestry Commission’s Plan for Mortimer has come up for renewal, with a public consultation now open on the latest 10 year plan and longer term proposals.

Along with representatives from the Forestry Commission, Mr Dunne also met representatives from Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Friends of Mortimer Forest, to seek their views on how best to manage the Forest in future.

Mr Dunne said: “Mortimer Forest is clearly of real importance in helping to protect local woodland and wildlife, and is greatly valued by the local community. So it is important the Forestry Commission engages with other relevant community groups and puts in place a robust plan for its future.

“I was pleased the Chairman agreed to visit, and listened to our views with interest. There was clear consensus about the desire to enhance public access and interest in the forest, while developing a sustainable future.

“I encourage local interested parties to submit their views via the online consultation before the deadline of 1st February 2019.”

The public consultation on the Mortimer Forest plan will run until 1st February 2019, available at https://consult.forestryengland.uk/forest-districts/mortimer-forest-plan/.