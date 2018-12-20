Holly Project secures future funding

The Holly Project, a new, free, independent support service for survivors of child sexual exploitation has secured funding from Telford & Wrekin Council for an additional two years.

Following a competitive tendering process, the council has awarded the contract to support adult survivors of child sexual exploitation to the YMCA, Wellington who manage the Holly Project. The new contract will run from the beginning of March 2019, with an option to extend for a further year.

The Holly Project, which is run by survivors of child sexual exploitation, were the preferred bidder as they were able to demonstrate their skills and experience in delivering information and guidance, peer mentor and peer support, as well as a listening service.

Mandie Mulloy, Chief Executive of the YMCA, Wellington, said:

“This is a real validation for the Holly Project and will allow us to build on the foundations that have been established over the past six months. Our initial funding from Telford & Wrekin Council was due to come to an end in March next year but this new contract allows us to plan ahead and continue the vital work of supporting victims and survivors of child sexual exploitation.

“As a new project we’ve had tremendous encouragement from individuals and organisations in the area, as well as great cross party backing from Telford & Wrekin Council. Moving forward we remain committed to making a difference to people whose lives have been affected by child sexual exploitation.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member, said:

“We recognise that child sexual exploitation is a vile crime and we will never ignore it. We have continued to invest in services that ensure victims and survivors get the support they need and that appropriate help is available. However we can’t do this on our own, which is why effective partnerships are so important.

“Since launching in the summer the Holly Project has made an immediate impact, building trust and confidence within the community. It was born out of need and great credit goes to the Holly Workers for the strength and character that they’ve shown in getting it off the ground so successfully. I have every confidence that they will continue to work effectively and sensitively with the people who need them most.”