Telford takeaway fined for poor food hygiene standards

An Indian takeaway in Telford has been fined £2,800 for poor food hygiene standards.

Food hygiene inspectors found a number of failings during a visit to Mint (Telford) Ltd, known as Mint Indian Takeaway in Trench Road, Telford on 28 February this year.

During the inspection, they discovered that a cat was allowed to roam freely around food preparation and storage areas, dirty and damaged floors and ceilings, and dirty equipment and refrigerator.

Inspectors also found there was no hot water at the hand wash basin in the staff toilet and no hygienic way of being able to dry hands at the hand wash basin in the kitchen, which was being used to store dirty utensils.

Appearing before Shrewsbury Crown Court, Mint (Telford) Ltd, which has ceased trading since the inspection, was fined £2,800 after it earlier pleaded guilty to four charges.

The charges were: Allowing access by a domestic animal, failing to ensure that food premises were clean and well maintained, failing to ensure that articles and equipment were clean and disinfected and failing to provide facilities for washing and drying hands.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said: “This is why we carry out food hygiene inspections. Every year our inspectors make hundreds of visits of premises that handle and serve food to ensure that the food the public buy and eat is safe.

“I am glad to say that many of those inspections result in a top score of 5 but, where there are problems, they are identified and dealt with. The most serious of cases, such as this, result in court action.

“We have the safety of the public at heart and it is important they are confident that, wherever they choose to eat, whether it’s eat-in or take-out, that food is stored, handled and prepared safely and hygienically.”