Telford factory worker dies following industrial accident

A man has died following an industrial accident at a factory in Telford last week.

Emergency services attended the incident at GKN Wheels and Structures in Hadley Castle at around 10pm last Thursday.

The man was rescued from an industrial pressing machine that was 15m from the ground.

Firefighters used rope rescue equipment to rescue the man before he was given advanced trauma care and taken to a major trauma centre by land ambulance.

GKN says an investigation into the incident is underway.

The Health and Safety Executive has also confirmed it is aware of the incident.