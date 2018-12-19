Firefighters tackle large barn fire in Rednall

Residents in Rednall near Oswestry were advised to keep doors and windows closed last night during a barn fire.

The fire involved an agricultural barn containing a large quantity of straw and agricultural machinery, measuring around 20 metres x 10 metres.

Large plumes of smoke prompted the warning for residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

Firefighters dealt with the fire using 45mm hoses and water curtains which protected adjacent properties.

Three fire appliances including the Light Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Baschurch, Ellesmere, Oswestry and Shrewsbury at just before 11.30pm.

The British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service was also at the scene.