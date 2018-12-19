Electric bikes worth over £20,000 stolen during burglary in Telford

Thieves have stolen five electric bikes worth over £20,000 during a burglary in Telford.

The burglary happened around 10.50pm on Tuesday night at Severn Valley Motorsport on Halesfield 8.

Officers from West Mercia Police are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

They are also keen to speak to anyone is offered a Scott or Bergamont electric pedal bike for sale at a reduced price, or anyone who may know the whereabouts of the bikes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting reference 746s 181218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.