Church Stretton featured in new GPS-audio tour

Church Stretton features in the first phase of a ground-breaking national promotion, entitled Epic England, by the award-winning GPS-audio tour brand, Geotourist.

The South Shropshire town was chosen by Shropshire Hills Tourism to represent the rich heritage of this beautiful area, attracting visitors from home and abroad.

The audio tour takes you on a leisurely hour-long stroll around the town centre, bringing to life the thousand-year history of the town through the medium of its many historic buildings.

The tour was devised by the local history writer, Barrie Raynor, and recorded by Pete Johnson, a retired radio presenter, now resident in the town.

Barrie Raynor commented: “It is fascinating to trace how the present day town has been shaped by its long history, hopefully encouraging both residents and visitors to explore the town as well as the beautiful surrounding hills.”

The Mayor of Church Stretton, Cllr Michael Braid, added: “This audio tour provides yet another incentive to visitors to come and enjoy our very special town and one that is free to everyone.”

Paul Davis, Chair of Shropshire Hills Tourism said: “Church Stretton is often overlooked as visitors head to Carding Mill Valley, but this new trail underlines the attractive heritage of the town itself.”

Shaon Talukder, CEO, of Geotourist said, “We are proud to deliver Epic England and we are delighted to be working with Shropshire Hills Tourism for phase one of the Epic England project. The Church Stretton tour represents a wonderful opportunity for visitors to better understand the stories behind the town and how it came to be the place it is today.”

The audio tour can be listened to on location, or from anywhere in the world and can be shared via social media with family and friends, just like a postcard.

The Geotourist app is available to download for Apple and Google devices.