Telford company fined after explosion injured mechanic

A Telford company has been ordered by a court to pay nearly £20,000 in fines and costs after one of its mechanics was injured in an explosion in a confined space.

A Hand Services Ltd – a franchise of Dynarod who carry out light commercial and domestic drainage work – admitted an offence under the Health and Safety At Work Act 1974 and was fined £13,300 by Shropshire Magistrates Court, sitting at Telford. The company was also ordered to pay £6,531.58 costs.

The Halesfield company admitted failing to provide the necessary information, instruction, training and supervision to ensure the health and safety of an employee in a prosecution brought by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The court heard that on 2 June 2017, mechanic Patrick Farney – who had worked for the company since 2015 – sustained burns to face hand, forearms and left leg. He received first aid at the scene and was airlifted to hospital.

He was in critical care for 15 days and then spent three days in the burns unit before being discharged on medication and with dressings following an explosion within the water tanker of a drainage truck – in which Mr Farney was trying to repair a leak.

The court heard that – this accident notwithstanding – A Hand Services Ltd had an excellent safety record and had co-operated fully with the prosecution.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet lead for Health and Safety, said: “Telford has a lot of industry and it is important that the council fulfils its role as protector of employees in the workplace and this case is an example of that.”