Shrewsbury gets on board for late night shopping

Shrewsbury’s free park and ride scheme to support late night shopping has proved just the ticket with a 17 per cent increase in use compared to last year.

The festive-season initiative saw the service at Harlescott, Meole Brace and Oxon free for all passengers from 12pm and extended until 9pm on Wednesdays.

Seasonal shoppers and visitors climbed aboard to use the service as more businesses opened later to help people looking for original Christmas gifts and treats.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District), said: “Park and ride has really proved its value in the busy festive period. The town’s appeal as a vibrant shopping and leisure destination comes into its own at this special time of year.

“I’m delighted so many people saw the benefits of park and ride. It is a great alternative to driving into the town centre yourself and helps reduce congestion.”

Jamie Crowsley, Shropshire General Manager at bus company Arriva, said: “Our free and extended park and ride service on Wednesdays has seen higher passenger numbers with a 17 per cent increase year on year. We were pleased to work with Shrewsbury BID and Shropshire Council to support traders and the community in the run-up to Christmas.”

The town also supported late night shopping with free parking from 3pm at the Abbey Foregate and Frankwell car parks and a 50 per cent discount at the Raven Meadows multi-storey from 3pm on the Wednesday nights.