M54 closed at Junction 7 westbound due to collision and standing water

The M54 westbound at Junction 7 is closed to motorists this evening.
The closure is in place following a collision and standing water across both lanes of the carriageway.
Emergency services and Highways England are at the scene.
Motorists heading towards Shrewsbury are required to leave the motorway at Junction 7 and then re-enter for the A5.
Total Closure remains in place #M54 Westbound between the slip roads J7 #Cluddley. Traffic can exit and then re-enter at J7 towards #A5 Westbound. Closure will be on overnight until midnight tonight (19/12/18) pic.twitter.com/hlgK5RBYmT
