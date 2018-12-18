M54 closed at Junction 7 westbound due to collision and standing water

By
Shropshire Live
-

The M54 westbound at Junction 7 is closed to motorists this evening.

Motorists are facing delays after the M54 was closed at Junction 7 westbound. Image: Google Maps
Motorists are facing delays after the M54 was closed at Junction 7 westbound. Image: Google Maps

The closure is in place following a collision and standing water across both lanes of the carriageway.

Emergency services and Highways England are at the scene.

Motorists heading towards Shrewsbury are required to leave the motorway at Junction 7 and then re-enter for the A5.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR