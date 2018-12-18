Burglars warned ‘St Nick’ is on patrol across Shropshire

Burglars across Shropshire are being warned ‘St Nick’ is on patrol and if they’re arrested they could end up spending Christmas behind bars.

The festive period often sees a rise in offences such as theft and burglary as thieves look to take advantage of the season of goodwill and giving.

Over the next few weeks extra officers will be on patrol, many of who are working longer shifts and giving up their days off, to help keep people across the county safe.

As part of their patrols, police will regularly visit residential areas, in particular overnight, to target and deter any would be burglars targeting people’s homes.

Anyone found committing burglary will be arrested and if police believe they could commit further offences – or they have previously breached bail – they will make every effort to ensure they’re remanded in custody and put before the courts the next day.

Telford Superintendent Tom Harding leads West Mercia Police’s We Don’t Buy Crime which aims to crackdown on offences such as burglary and theft.

He said: “Being broken into can have a devastating impact not least at this time of year when, if Christmas presents are stolen, it can be absolutely heart-breaking for the family and quite literally ruin Christmas.

“Right throughout the festive period and beyond officers will be on patrol targeting burglars and I make absolutely no apology for the tough stance we take.”

Homeowners are reminded of a few steps they can take to make it even more difficult for burglars and help prevent their home from being targeted this Christmas.

Supt Harding added: “My advice would always be make your home as uninviting to burglars as possible, most are opportunist and by making it difficult for them you are increasing your chances of not being targeted. Don’t leave presents under the tree if they’re going to clearly visible from the street, even when they’re wrapped they’re still appealing to a burglar, and on Christmas morning when you have unwrapped your presents think about how you get rid of the packaging, leaving an empty TV outside let’s a burglar know there is a brand new TV inside.”