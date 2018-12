Police in Wem are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in the town earlier this month.

The assault happened around 1.20am on Sunday 2 December in Wem High Street.

The man, in his 30s, was injured and received hospital treatment.

No more details have been given of how the man was assaulted or a description of the suspect.

Any witnesses can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 73s 021218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.