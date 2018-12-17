Further 115 officers to join West Mercia Police next year

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion is proposing to add a further 115 officers to the force next year.

The figure is in addition to the 100 recruits already confirmed and would take officer numbers to their highest level since 2012.

The extra officers would be funded by an increase in central funding from Government, as well as an additional £1.63 per month on the average council tax bill.

The plans are all part of the PCC’s budget proposals for 2019/20, which are now out for consultation.