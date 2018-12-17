Driver rescued after car ends up in hedge near Newport

A 4×4 ended up on its side in a hedge after it left the road near Newport this morning.

The incident happened on Marsh Road at around 8.50am.

A female casualty had become trapped following the collision with fire service personnel using a short extension ladder to rescue her.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the cause of the collision was believed to be caused by ice on the road.

Two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Newport and Wellington along with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.