Drink driver arrested after car ends up in ditch in Ludlow

A driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol after crashing in Ludlow yesterday.

At just after midnight on Sunday, a member of the public in Ludlow called the police to report that they had just witnessed a car driving too fast to negotiate a junction in the town.

The car left the road and ended up in a ditch.

During the incident, a number of road signs were also damaged by the car.

Police on patrol nearby were at the scene within a minute of being informed. The driver was checked for injuries and, once their safety was confirmed, they took a roadside breath test. The driver was subsequently arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Police tape was put around the vehicle so that other people seeing the car would know that police were aware of it.