Woman rescued following chip pan fire in Telford

A woman was rescued from a house following a fire involving a chip pan in Telford last night.

The woman was rescued before firefighters arrived at the property on Blakemore in Brookside.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the kitchen of the property at around 7.38pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Tweedale with an operations officer also in attendance.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia POlice also attended.