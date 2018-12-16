Car collides with telegraph pole and tree in Cruckton

Emergency services were called to Cruckton after a car collided with a telegraph pole and tree early this morning.

The collision happened on the B4386 at around 5.35am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were called to the scene along with two fire appliances from Shrewsbury.

No persons were reported to be trapped in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested after giving a positive breath sample to police at the scene of the collision.

Two cars collide outside Attingham Park

On Saturday emergency services were called to a collision involving two cars outside the entrance to Attingham Park near Shrewsbury.

The collision happened at around noon with firefighters dealing with a fuel spillage. They also made the vehicles electrically safe.