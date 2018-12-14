New contractor appointed to complete work on Shrewsbury’s Pride Hill

Work to upgrade and enhance Shrewsbury’s Pride Hill will re-start in February after Shropshire Council appointed a new contractor.

The work is planned to begin again on 4 February 2019, with an anticipated completion date of spring 2019.

Shropshire Council today said that the delivery of the scheme by the previous contractor was not what it had expected.

Much criticism had been made by local business owners and shoppers over the time it was taking to complete the works and also the quality of work carried out.

The work had begun in April this year and was due to be completed in November.

The new contractor has been named as McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd who will successfully complete the works to the required and expected standard.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “We’ll soon be recommencing our formal consultation with Shrewsbury BID, Shrewsbury Town Council, other key stakeholders and businesses, in order to successfully complete the scheme with the least amount of disruption possible.”

The Pride Hill work is part of a programme of enhancement works in Shrewsbury town centre being carried out as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package.