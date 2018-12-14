Man rescued after becoming trapped in machinery at Telford factory

A man was taken to hospital last night after becoming trapped in machinery at a factory in Telford.

The incident happened at GKN Sankey Ltd in Hadley at around 10.13pm.

The man was rescued from a pressing machine that was 15m high.

Firefighters used rope rescue equipment to rescue the casualty before he was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Wellington.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service operations officer was also in attendance along with West Mercia Police.