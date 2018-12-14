Key witnesses sought as part of investigation into robbery in Whittington

Police investigating a robbery at a home in Whittington in which a man died several days later are seeking two key witnesses.

The robbery took place at around 8.20pm on Tuesday, 20 November, three men went into a house in Fitzalan Close in Whittington and threatened the 74-year-old occupant. The men claimed to be undercover police officers and searched the house before making off with cash and a wallet.

The man was treated at hospital on the night of the robbery and was discharged the next morning. Three days later, on Friday 23 November, police were informed he had died.

It is not known if his death was linked to the robbery.

As part of their investigation police are keen to speak to two people who could be key witnesses. The first is the driver of a light coloured Volvo saloon, seen in Fitzalan Close, between 7.45pm and 8.15pm, shortly before the robbery took place.

The second person police would like to speak to is a man who called at the house on the evening of Sunday, 18 November, between 7.30pm and 7.45pm, and asked the occupant if he’d seen a terrier type dog.

Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “We’re really keen for anyone who thinks this is them to come forward and speak to us. If you were in Whittington on Tuesday 20 November in a light coloured Volvo saloon, or looking for a dog on Sunday, 18 November, please get in contact. I’d like to reassure these people they’re not in trouble in any way but we do need to speak to them as they may be able to provide us with information that will help with our enquiries.”

Detectives are also appealing for any witnesses to the robbery to come forward.

DI Bellamy added: “If you were in Whittington on around the time of the robbery on Tuesday 20 November and saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary then again, I’d ask you get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 652s 201118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.