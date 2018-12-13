Safety barrier replacement work to begin at Raven Meadows multi-storey car park

Work is due to begin today to replace safety barriers at Raven Meadows multi-storey car park in Shrewsbury.

Last month around 200 spaces on the outer edges of levels 2 to 9 had to be closed off as a precaution after a safety inspection showed the need to install new restraint barriers to help prevent vehicles striking the inside of the car park.

Shropshire Council says that as each section of work is completed, that area of the car park will be immediately re-opened up for use, meaning that spaces will be made available as work progresses.

It’s estimated that the work will take three weeks to complete.

In the meantime, those visiting Shrewsbury town centre are asked to consider using the Park & Ride, or parking in one of other town centre car parks, especially Frankwell or Abbey Foregate.