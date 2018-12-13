Police seek two women in connection with Telford supermarket assault and theft

Officers investigating an incident at a supermarket on Monday, have released images of two women they would like to speak to.

Two women attempted to leave a store on Madley Court Way, Telford, with a number of products at around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon.

Two members of staff were then assaulted and the women ran off without the items.

Officers are keen to speak to the women pictured as it’s believed they may have information which could assist with enquiries.

If anyone recognises those pictured or has any information which could assist with enquiries, West Mercia Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 236s of 11 December 2018 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.